Newly Launched Kern Artists

DULUTH, Minn. — For more than 25 years, Kern and Kompany has put on many famous events in Duluth, and now they are focusing on talent management as well.

With the rise in film production in the Northland, newly launched Kern Artists are looking to find local talent for future productions.

Kern Artists hopes to create more opportunities and are building a database of actors and actresses for films coming into town.

Talent of different demographics are welcome to submit their information for the database.

The database will help productions with casting and staffing.

“What we’re trying to do is simply create an opportunity for them to simply say, hey we have talent here as well that can also fulfil those roles, and so our big thing is building that pool, building that data base of actors, actresses, support staff, anyone that can get involved in the film and television industry, the opportunity is now, and we want to be able to provide that opportunity to those filmmakers,” said Ryan Kern, Kern Artists.

Talent submission forms can be found on Kern Artists website.

They are also in the process of planning Film and TV workshops for talent of any experience level.