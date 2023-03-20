UMD Women’s Basketball Continues Tournament Run with First-Ever Final Four Berth

They'll next play Catawba on Wednesday for a spot in the National Championship game.

ST. JOSEPH, Missouri.- The UMD women’s basketball left no doubt on Monday as they defeated Assumption 61 to 41 in the Elite Eight.

After battling foul trouble in the 1st half, Brooke Olson would turn things around in the 2nd to lead the Bulldogs with 15 points.

UMD now advances to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

