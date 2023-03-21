Armed with Depth, Cherry Boys Basketball Eyes More in 2nd Go-Around at State

The Tigers come into the matchup as the 4th seed with a 26-4 record. Meanwhile, Border West is the five seed as they posted a 26-2 record so far.

IRON JUNCTION, Minn.-The Cherry Tigers will begin their quest for the Class A title on Wednesday when they take on Border West in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Head Coach Jordan Christianson says their depth will be a key factor this time around at the tournament.

“We just play basketball the right way. These guys share the ball. There’s no individuals. We have Isaac, who’s going to the U. There’s games where he’ll take eight shot attempts and there’s times where yeah man you have to go and shoot more. They’re unselfish. not just him it’s all of them. Anyone who steps on the floor is unselfish for the team. There’s no individuals. We all play together,” said Christianson.

Tip off is at 1 PM on Wednesday at Williams Arena.