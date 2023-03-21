Boys Basketball: 2nd Half Rally Falls Short as Orono Holds Off Hermantown in AAA Quarterfinals

Hermantown will either play Stewartville or DeLaSalle in consolation play on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team would play Orono tough on Tuesday at the Class AAA state tournament, but they ultimately would fall 84 to 82 to the Spartans.

Abraham Soumis would lead the Hawks with 34 points in the game.

Hermantown will either play Stewartville or DeLaSalle in consolation play on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM at Concordia University.