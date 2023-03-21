UPDATE: Search For Missing Duluth Resident Narrowed To Lakeside Neighborhood

UPDATE (March 21, 5:15 p.m.) — 35-year-old Duluth resident Joshua Parker has been missing since Thursday. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and DPD investigators say they’ve been able to narrow down the neighborhood he might be in.

Parker is now believed to have most recently been in the Lakeside neighborhood.

Authorities are asking those who live on London Road between 48th Avenue East and the Lester River to check their security cameras to see if he may have crossed through the area. The time window would be between 2 a.m. and sunrise last Friday.

They are also asking businesses on Superior Street from the Lakeside stoplight to the river to do the same.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing man who was last seen on Thursday.

35-year-old Duluth resident, Joshua Parker was last seen leaving the Keyboard Lounge in Proctor.

Parker is 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, has brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes. And he was last seen wearing a nWo t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. Police say he may also be wearing a Minnesota Wild sweatshirt. A picture of him is above.

Authorities say if anyone has information and may know his whereabouts to call 911.