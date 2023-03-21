Future UMD Student Talks About Meaning Of World Down Syndrome Day

Duluth, Minn. — Tuesday March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

Down syndrome means the person has an extra chromosome, namely the 21st chromosome. And that’s the reason the day is observed on March 21st.

Down syndrome affects about one in 800 babies and causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical disabilities along with medical issues.

Jonah Plys has Down syndrome and he agrees with the theme of the day – “With us not for us.”

“People who have an illness, they have great abilities in them. They have an amazing heart with so much love in them and the whole world of Duluth, Minnesota has given us such a beautiful gift for people who have special needs,” said Plys

Jonah will be attending UMD in the near future, and says he will be a part of the Bridge Program. And he is very excited about this opportunity.

“Going to UMD will be the highlight of my life and I will do for UMD in the Bridge Program. I want to be a kindness motivational speaker.”

Jonah is a big fan of basketball and has worked with the UMD men’s and women’s basketball team for several years, currently serves as the special assistant to the head coach in the programs.