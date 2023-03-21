House Fire Kills 2 People In Rural Pine River

PINE RIVER, Minn. — Two people died in a house fire overnight in the Walden Township in rural Pine River.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders and deputies were dispatched to a home on 40th Avenue Southwest just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a house swallowed in flames.

A man and a woman were found dead inside. They have not been identified yet.

The home is a total loss.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will do the autopsies, and the fire will be investigated with support from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.