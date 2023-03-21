Mentorship Program Fundraiser Kicks Off At Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. — Mentor North kicked off a month-long fundraising drive at Hoops Brewing Monday night.

The nonprofit matches kids and teens with adult mentors who inspire creativity and learning. Throughout the next month, Hoops Brewing is hosting a variety of events, closing with a comedy show.

One of the leaders of the organization explained how role models who take their mentees to everyday places to spend time with them can change their lives.

“Often with our younger matches we are focused on play, but we are focused on getting them into newer spaces in the community, right? So, when you are put in a coffee shop, if you have never been to one, then you know, you’re learning how the norms of that space work,” said Samantha Smingler, Development and Communications Coordinator.

If you are interested in signing your child up to be mentored, or if you would like to be a mentor, you can head over to Mentor North’s website here.