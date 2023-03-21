Minnesota Experts Predict Mosquitoes Will Be ‘Out With A Vengeance’ Once It’s Warm

As winter slowly gives way to spring, Minnesotans are starting to think about the warmer temperatures and longer days that come with the change of seasons. But experts are thinking ahead to what else the warmer weather will bring: mosquitoes.

It’s been cold and snowy this year, which tends to delay the mosquito season, according to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District. However, it’s not all good news.

Alex Carlson, public affairs manager for the district, said because projections show above-average precipitation this year, that means people in the Twin Cities need to prepare themselves for these pests.

“When it does finally warm up, the mosquitoes are going to be out, and they’re going to be out with a vengeance,” Carlson said.

After two years of drought, Carlson warned that this year, the area could see an increase in floodwater mosquitoes, which are dependent upon rain.

“If we do have average or above average precipitation, we expect mosquitoes to be back to where they were in a typical Minnesota summer,” Carlson said.

He said a “typical Minnesota summer” hasn’t happened since 2020, so it’s likely that there will be more mosquitoes this year than the previous two years.

So far this year, employees with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District have not spotted any larvae, even though they had by this date the last three years. However, Carlson said that is to be expected given the winter this year.

“It’s just been so cold and there’s so much snow cover still. A lot of the ponds that we normally find a lot of larvae are still frozen over or mostly frozen over,” Carlson explained.

July is typically the peak month for mosquitoes. Experts don’t expect them to be out earlier in the season due to the cold weather this year.

The district is also warning Minnesotans about ticks, which are not as impacted by the drought.

“People might see ticks just as early even if there’s a lot of snow. So ticks will be out before the mosquitoes are, most likely,” Carlson said.