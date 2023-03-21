Trio of Saints, One Yellowjacket Up for National Hockey Awards

The award winners will be announced Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Two St. Scholastica men’s hockey standouts were named finalists for the Sid Watson Award, which is given to the best D3 hockey player in the country.

Junior forward Arkhip Ledenkov and junior goalie Jack Bostedt made the list after stellar seasons.

Ledenkov had a career year as he posted 21 goals and 27 assists this past season.

Same can be said for Bostedt as he hauled in 740 saves for the Saints.

On the coaching side, Scholastica’s Dave Williams and UWS’ Rich McKenna are up for the CCM/ACHA National Coach of the Year.

The award winners will be announced Thursday.