UMD Men’s Basketball Sees Special Season End in Elite Eight

UMD finishes the season with a 26-10 overall record.

EVANSVILLE, Indiana.- The UMD men’s basketball team’s impressive national tournament run came to a close on Tuesday as they fell to Black Hills State 86 to 68 in the Elite Eight.

The Bulldogs were led by Drew Blair and Charlie Katona, who each had 16 points in the contest.

UMD was able to accomplish their first national tournament win as well as their first team appearances in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight.

