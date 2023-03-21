UMD Students Cheer On Basketball Teams In March Tournaments

DULUTH, Minn. — Some UMD men’s basketball team fans cheered on the guys on Tuesday around Duluth.

The Bulldogs are ranked #6 in the division II NCAA men’s basketball standings.

They played number-three ranked Black Hills State University in Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

UMD hosted a watch part in its Kirby Student Center, where some students caught the game in-between classes.

“Yeah I think it’s really cool how it’s a D2 school, but we’re doing so well and I’ve been keeping up with the women’s too and I’m just really happy that they could finally like get to that point and I hope that they go a lot farther. Eveleyn Moe, a freshman at UMD, said. “I can’t wait to keep watching.”

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs won’t advance from the Elite 8, losing Tuesday’s game 68 to 86.

However, the UMD women’s basketball team is heading to the Final Four for the first time.

That game is happening Wednesday night at 6.

The ladies will face off against Catawba College.