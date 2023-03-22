Boys Basketball: Cherry Advances to Class A Semifinals for 2nd Straight Year

Next up for the Tigers, they'll play top seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the semifinals. Tip-off is set for noon on Friday at the Target Center.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cherry boys basketball team is moving onto the semifinal round of the Class A state boys basketball tournament.

The Tigers defeated Border West 68 to 55 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Cherry was led by Noah Sundquist, who had 30 points in the game.

Next up for the Tigers, they’ll play top seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the semifinals. Tip-off is set for noon on Friday at the Target Center.