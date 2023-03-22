Dancing to Dallas! UMD Women’s Hoops Clinch Spot in National Championship Game

The Bulldogs were paced by Brooke Olson, who had a team leading 34 points in the victory.

ST. JOSEPH, Missouri.- After a dominating defensive performance in the 2nd half, the UMD women’s basketball team was able to take down Catawba 70 to 59 in the Final Four on Wednesday.

On the defensive side, UMD would hold Catawba to zero field goals in the 3rd quarter.

UMD will either play Ashland (OH) or Glenville State in the title game on April 1st in Dallas, Texas.