Duluth Native C.J. Ham Signs Contract Extension with Minnesota Vikings

The fullback appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings this past season. He would have two touchdowns on the ground while also hauling in 10 catches for 86 yards.

EAGAN, Minn.- Former Duluth Denfeld standout C.J. Ham won’t be going anywhere this off-season.

He’ll be staying a member of the Minnesota Vikings as Ham and the team agreed on a two-year contract extension.

Ham’s agency IFA announced the news on their personal Twitter page.

