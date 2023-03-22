Roger Reinert Reacts In Statement To Mayor Larson’s “State of the City” Address

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, who is up for re-election this year, delivered her “State of the City” address on Wednesday night at the West Theater, and now one of her opponents is responding through a statement.

Roger Reinert released the statement after attending her speech, and he will host his own rebuttal speech on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works.

Reinert’s statement reads:

“First, I appreciate Emily’s service as our Mayor. The military in me respects the office, and having been elected at both the local and state level appreciate, and have empathy, for how difficult the task of governing is right now.”

“I was relieved to hear her focus tonight on the same concerns I have been hearing from voters all over Duluth – snow removal. Streets. Parks. Housing. Public safety. We’ve been highlighting these issues during our campaign, and it’s great to see the Administration now also making these a priority.”

“The sharp contrast between her vision and mine starts with our assessment of where Duluth is at. I’ve had over 100 1-1 and small group conversations since we began our campaign in January and I can tell you Duluthians are concerned. They have seen their property taxes nearly double in the past eight years, and simultaneously seen a degradation in core city services. They don’t see the state of the City as strong and growing stronger – they see it as serious. And headed in the wrong direction.”

“These are things that only city government does, and when we don’t do them – and do them well – no one else does it for us”, said Reinert. “Until we meet taxpayer expectations at this level, Duluthians question out priorities and do not trust us to tackle larger initiatives.”

“Tonight voters heard her assessment of where we are, where we need to be headed, and how we might get there. Tomorrow night I invite them to hear mine.” Reinert will deliver his State of the City Response tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, at the Clyde. The event begins at 6pm with his prepared remarks expected at 6:15pm. Attendees are invited to remain after conclusion of his remarks for social time and the opportunity for a more casual conversation with Roger.