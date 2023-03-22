Threat to Superior High School Turns Out to be “Swatting” Hoax

SUPERIOR, Wisc. –Wednesday morning the Superior Police Department received a phone call about a potential threat at the high school which turned out to be a hoax. Like the other swatting incidents that have been happening in the Northland and across the country, the phone call originated from outside the United States. Superior police investigated all schools in the district as a precautionary measure and determined that there was no threat to student safety.

In an email to parents, Superior District Administrator Amy Starzecki said in part:

“We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community. Please know that our top priority is our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being. We take all reports of potential threats seriously. We are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe. I want to thank the Superior Police Department for their support, communication, and partnership this morning.”