UMD Men’s Hockey Captain Tanner Laderoute Inks Deal with Wheeling Nailers

Laderoute tallied 58 points in his Bulldog career. With his best season coming in the 2019-2020 season where he posted a career-high 16 points.

DULUTH, Minn.- The captain for the UMD men’s hockey team the past two seasons is making his next move.

Tanner Laderoute has signed a deal with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. They’re the affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The captain is the 2nd Bulldog to sign a pro contract this week, as Jessie Jacques signed with the Iowa Heartlanders on Monday.