2023 Grandma’s Marathon Sells Out, Volunteers Needed

DULUTH, Minn. — If you haven’t gotten registered for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon, you’re out of luck because it’s sold out.

Race officials said this is one of the fastest sellouts on record for the 26.2-mile race.

And on top of that, more than 9,000 runners are signed up for the full marathon and Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon.

Officials said those numbers are keeping this year’s event one of the largest — if not the largest — race weekends in Grandma’s history.

The following information was included in a news release Thursday: