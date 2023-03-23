2023 Grandma’s Marathon Sells Out, Volunteers Needed
DULUTH, Minn. — If you haven’t gotten registered for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon, you’re out of luck because it’s sold out.
Race officials said this is one of the fastest sellouts on record for the 26.2-mile race.
And on top of that, more than 9,000 runners are signed up for the full marathon and Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon.
Officials said those numbers are keeping this year’s event one of the largest — if not the largest — race weekends in Grandma’s history.
The following information was included in a news release Thursday:
Limited entries do still remain in both the William A. Irvin 5K and Great Grandma’s Challenge, which enters participants in both the 5K on Friday night and full marathon on Saturday morning. With an entry fee price increase coming April 1, organizers expect those races to also be sold out within weeks.
William A. Irvin 5K (40 spots remaining)
$50 – January 1-June 1
Full Great Grandma’s Challenge (150 spots remaining)
$215 – January 1-March 31
$225 – April 1-June 1
To register or to find more information, please visit grandmasmarathon.com. The 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 15-17 and is presented by Toyota, Members Cooperative Credit Union, and ASICS.
VOLUNTEER SIGNUP UNDERWAY
With perhaps a record number of participants set to descend on Duluth in June, the hunt is on for the thousands of volunteers who will help make the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend a success.
To help encourage community members to volunteer their time, Grandma’s Marathon is offering the following incentive programs, both new in 2023:
- Any individual signed up to volunteer prior to April 1 will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Duluth Pack.
- Groups with 15 or more volunteers will be entered for a chance to win one of three $1,000 “Golden Tickets” for a donation to a non-profit organization of the group’s choosing.
NOTE: Volunteers should indicate they are a part of the group during the sign up process. If you would like to participate but your group is not listed online, please send an email to alivia@grandmasmarathon.com to be added to the program.
There are a variety of volunteer positions and shifts available throughout race weekend. For more information or to sign up as a 2023 Grandma’s Marathon volunteer, please click HERE.