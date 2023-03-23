Candidate for Duluth Mayor, Roger Reinert Responds to Larson’s State of the City

DULUTH, Minn. — A leading opponent for the Mayor’s job is Roger Reinet. Tonight at Clyde Iron Works he spoke about his thoughts on the State of the City.

About 100 people were on hand this evening to hear Reinerts’ thoughts on where the city is and where it is headed. Reinert said he based his remarks on what he has heard from residents in one on one and small group meetings. The top issue overall is that residents don’t feel the city is doing a good job at its core functions.

Reinert referenced a piece of information from the Mayor’s address last night, namely that the city has made progress in road reconstruction, going from two miles when she took office to 17 miles last year. Reinet says,”we are doing more new miles but the bad miles are becoming terrible miles because we’re not able to do routine maintenance. We don’t have the staff, we don’t have the capacity.”

Reinert says in the 90’s there was a staff of 54 street maintenance workers, while today that is down to 34 and there are about 20 percent more roads to plow and repair. He pointed out that the city did not call even one snow emergency this year when the city had near-record snowfall.

“It’s not rocket science – the number one communication number two adequate staffing. If one person is out then that section of the city is not plowed until all the other sections are done and they go knock it out.

In addition to street and snow removal, Reinert also addressed issues with Downtown public safety concerns and changing the culture at City Hall. He says it has to change from simply saying no, to finding a way to say yes.