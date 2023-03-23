County Auditor’s Service Center Reopening At Miller Hill Mall After Roof Collapse

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Auditor’s Service Center will fully reopen Friday in its usual location at the Miller Hill Mall following a major roof collapse in a section of the mall more than a week ago.

All service center operations were temporarily moved to the Courthouse in Duluth March 15.

The Service Center is located on the back side of the Miller Hill Mall, between JCPenney and Essentia. It’s open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more visit stlouiscountymn.gov/auditor.