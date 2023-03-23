Duluth Schools Superintendent Reacts to Free Lunch

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning next school year, school breakfasts and lunches will be free for all students in Minnesota public schools after Governor Watz signed the bill into law last week.

Every year, Duluth Public Schools serves about 400 thousand breakfasts and 800 thousand lunches. Currently Duluth Schools have about $70 thousand dollars in unpaid lunch debt

Duluth schools superintendent John Magas says it’s difficult to try to collect the money that’s owed, as the relationship between the family and the school can be affected.

Magas said” I think the Governor’s office and the legislators have looked at the needs of the whole child, thinking about the whole family. Quite often we think about what can schools do alone. But this is taking things beyond just reading and writing, pencils and books, its thinking about what are the basic needs for kids. “

Magas says the elimination of the paperwork that’s been needed in the past to qualify for free or reduced meals will also take away stress for families.