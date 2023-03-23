Kris Hamling Steps Down as Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Coach

Of the 10 years leading Rapids, she helped guide the Thunderhawks to the state tournament six times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- A longtime girls basketball coach at Grand Rapids is stepping down.

After 10 seasons with the Thunderhawks, Kris Hamling is moving on.

Of the 10 years leading Rapids, she helped guide the Thunderhawks to the state tournament six times. Their most recent state tournament berth was this past season where they would finish with a 26 and 4 overall record.

Her best season, which was in 2018 resulted in a 3rd place finish at state.

She also was named coach of the year numerous times.