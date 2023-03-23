Roger Reinert, Duluth Mayoral Candidate Hosts Coffee And Conversations

DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert is one of the candidates running for the Duluth mayoral election coming up this fall.

Reinert is hosting a total of 6 “Coffee and Conversations” meet-ups with the public, and one of them happened Wednesday. He says it’s an open invitation for anyone to join him for small group conversations on issues they’re concerned about in Duluth.

“Two things have been really important to me in the first couple months of the campaign for mayor. One is just to have conversations with people and for me not to do the talking, right. I mean I certainly have thoughts; I live here, I have ideas about what’s going well and what’s not, but so do Duluthians and that’s one of the things I love about our community. People are engaged, they’re involved, and they have thoughts and opinions,” said Roger Reinert, Duluth Mayoral Candidate.

Reinert will be giving his response to Mayor Emily Larson’s state of the city speech. That event is Thursday night at 6 at Clyde Iron Works.

The rest of his Coffee and Conversations schedule is listed below:

April 12 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Perk Place in Kenwood

April 26 from 3:00 – 5 :00 PM at Dovetail Café in Lincoln Park

May 2 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at Wussow’s in Spirit Valley

May 11 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Yellow Bike’s new location at 4411 Venture Ave