Sheriff: Mesabi East School Bus Driver Blew Through Stop Sign, Hit Pickup

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A school bus driver blew through a stop sign and hit a pickup truck before crashing into trees in the White Township Thursday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 70-year-old woman was driving the bus with children on board going to Mesabi East High School. The bus went through the intersection of Palo Road 41 and Highway 100 without stopping at the stop sign.

A 53-year-old man driving a pickup truck was hit by the bus. He had to be airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say one child and the bus driver both had minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.