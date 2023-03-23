UMD Defenseman Derek Daschke Signs Pro Deal with Toledo Walleye

TOLEDO, Ohio.- Another UMD men’s hockey graduate has put pen to paper and is heading to the pros.

The latest being defenseman Derek Daschke.

Daschke has signed with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. They are the minor league affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings and the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Daschke would spend one year with the Bulldogs after transferring in from Miami of Ohio.

In his lone season, the 5th year defender would tally two goals and 14 assists.

He is the 3rd graduate this week to make the jump to the ECHL.