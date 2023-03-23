UMD Freshman Forward Isaac Howard Enters Transfer Portal

The 2022 first round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning had six goals and 11 assists in 35 games of action for the Bulldogs this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD freshman forward Isaac Howard has entered the transfer portal.

Howard would have no problem putting up points as he posted a career high three assists in a contest against Denver on February 18th.

Howard is the first Bulldog to enter the portal this off-season.