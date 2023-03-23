UMD Women’s Basketball Welcomed Home to Bulldog Country

The Bulldogs will take a couple days off before gearing up to take on Ashland, April 1 in Dallas for the NCAA DII National Championship.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team’s postseason journey will make its final stop on the biggest stage in college basketball in just over a weeks time the Bulldogs will play for their first ever National Championship.

For the next week, the women’s team will have time to prepare for the big game, but today was a day of celebration, as the women returned home to Romano Gym where they were greeting with an outpouring of love and support from Bulldog Country.

“Just the general support in the athletics department, along with the administration is phenomenal, the alumni support is phenomenal and we have a lot of community members who are great to our players,” says Bulldogs head coach Mandy Pearson.

“Bulldog Country is one of a kind. I mean, the people that support us, the coaches, the athletic department, student athletes–it’s second to none, and so it’s been fantastic. I mean when we saw the three police cars escorting us that was definitely surreal, but the support from Bulldog Country has been phenomenal,” says fifth year senior forward Brooke Olson.

The Bulldogs will take a couple days off before gearing up to take on Ashland, April 1 in Dallas for the NCAA DII National Championship.