UMD Women’s Hockey Reflects on 2022-2023 Season

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s been almost two weeks since the UMD women’s hockey team saw their season come to a close. Now, the Bulldogs enter off-season mode.

They’ll prepare for a season with potentially plenty of new faces.

The Bulldogs say goodbye to nine players, some of which were All-Americans, Patty Kazmaier finalists, and WCHA Player of the Year award winners. They also made two Frozen Four appearences during their time at UMD.

In her final weekly presser, head coach Maura Crowell reflected on this past season and what made it so special.

“I mean it was a great run. I thought we had a really good season, pretty consistent from start to finish. We had those marquee wins over Wisconsin in Lebahn. As we talk about that class and their legacy, that is a big one right there. Obviously what they did in past years, getting to the national championship game, back to back Frozen Fours, three NCAA tournaments in a row. They’re written in stone here, there are legends in that class we’ll be talking about for years and years,” said Crowell.

Crowell also said the upcoming roster for next year is pretty much filled but they could add 1 to 3 more players.