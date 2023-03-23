UWS Baseball Looks to Build Off Momentum from 2022 Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS baseball team is gearing up for their second season under head coach T.J. Oakes.

Year one was one to remember as the Yellowjackets finished the year strong by beating the top two teams in the conference to advance to their 2nd ever UMAC title game.

Now, Superior is turning the page to this season with a mix of veteran and new guys on this year’s team.

One of they key returners is 6th year senior and left handed pitcher Ryan Rodriguez who says he can feel something special building in this year’s team.

“I just think the team we have this year it’s been very different, a good different than the last couple year we’ve had. I just like being around the guys and I have great connections with everyone. It’s just really nice to be able to play again with them for another year,” said Rodriguez.

The Yellowjackets have already played in 10 games so far. Junior catcher Isaac Fugere says those games have been a good measuring stick.

“Honestly just happy to get on the field. With all this snow here, it’s nice to get into the warm weather. Really pleased with the young talent that we have on the team. Basically our senior leaders, upperclassmen are really helping this young talent develop and the young talent is showing what they’re really capable of and it’s really impressive to see,” added Fugere.

UWS will next be in action on Sunday when they play Macalester.