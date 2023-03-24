Ashlie Castaldo Running for At-Large Duluth City Counci Seat

DULUTH, MINN. — Ashlie Castaldo has formally announced that she is a candidate for the at-large seat on the Duluth City Council.

Castaldo had previously run for the at-large seat in the last city council election, but in the primary, lost by one vote, so she wasn’t on the ballot.

Castaldo made her announcement at Cascade Park, she wanted to make a point that she will work for all of Duluth’s residents, not just parts of the city. She chose Cascade Park because it is often overlooked, and she will work with everyone.

“My platform is straight – forward and achievable. Increase civic engagement and accountability, Said Castaldo.” “Strengthening our workforce, creating new and expanded opportunities for it. Community initiatives that inspire all Duluthians and forward-looking environmental resource and conservation. It will demand continual scrutiny and focus and it will demand our best effort. It can be done if we work together and never waiver in our commitment to our city and citizens.”

If she is elected, Castaldo says she will be the first city council member anywhere in the country that has Autism.

She is quick to point out that autism does not define her and she will also work to educate and enlighten people about autism.