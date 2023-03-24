Boys Basketball: Cherry’s Late Rally Falls Short as R-T-R Eliminates Tigers Title Hopes

The Tigers will next play in the 3rd place game against either Spring Grove or New Life Academy.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cherry boys basketball team once again saw their title hopes end in the Class A semifinals on Friday, falling to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 61 to 57.

Isaac Asuma would lead Cherry with 21 points in the contest. Noah Asuma would also chip in 13 points.

