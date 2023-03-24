CSS’ Ledenkov Brothers & Bostedt, UWS’ Meilun Named All-Americans

Scholastica snaps a six year skid of not having an All-American. UWS makes it two consecutive years of All-Americans.

DULUTH, Minn.- A trio of St. Scholastica Saints earned All-American status on Thursday.

Brothers Filimon and Arkhip Ledenkov landed on the West 1st team. While their teammate, and goaltender Jack Bostedt made it on the 2nd West team.

Arkhip would finish the year with 48 points for the Saints. And his brother Filimon was right behind him with 42 points.

In the net for CSS, Bostedt had six shutouts on the year.

The trio is the first All-Americans the Saints have had since 2017 when Dylan Nowakowski landed on the 2nd team.

Across the bridge was another All-American as freshman goaltender Dylan Meilun was named to the ACHA First-Team for the West division.

Meilun had a stellar first season with the Yellowjackets posting a goals-against average of 1.51, which was the lowest ever in a single season, and a saves percentage of .941 to go along with six shutouts.

He is the 61st All-American in program history and 6th All-American goalie in program history.

It’s also the 2nd year in a row UWS has had a player that’s earned All-American honors.