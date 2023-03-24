I-35 Closures Happening Friday Through Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — Work on I-35 that will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday will make travel to and from Duluth difficult through Sunday night.

MnDOT will be closing northbound lanes completely between 40th Avenue West and Garfield.

Traffic will be detoured onto the Bong Bridge and into Superior. Once there, the marked detour will bring traffic back to Duluth using Highway 535 and the Blatnick Bridge.

I-35 southbound will be routed into a single lane and then onto Lower Michigan Street. Vehicles will use Lower Michigan to 27th Steet where they will be able to get back onto I-35 South.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.