Play & Learn For Family, Friend, And Neighbor Care Providers At Hartley Nature Center

DULUTH, Minn. — With technology taking over our daily lives, many could say it’s important to get outside and appreciate nature.

That’s why Hartley Nature Center is teaming up with the Duluth Public Library to put on an educational event for childcare providers. The program, which is led by a nature educator, involves reading, singing, and playing with the little ones you care about in an outdoor environment.

The program gives people a chance to meet with other like-minded caregivers and help children build meaningful skills through nature play.

“I believe that environmental education is anything that gets kids connected to the natural world and feel at home and comfortable and most of all excited by it. I like to think that our job here is to cultivate curiosity and wonder and excitement about the natural world,” said Mary Oliver, Education Director.

Educators tell us Hartley Nature Center is a great place to bring out the curiosity of your child as you let them explore the natural world. More programming and events can be found on the Hartley Nature Center website.