Ramadan Begins In The Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn. — Ramadan, the holiest month of the year in Islam officially started Thursday.

Ramadan is the month when God, or Allah, revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. It’s a time for Muslims to abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset for 30 days, bringing them closer to God, and to each other.

At the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports, which is the only Islamic center north of the Twin Cities, they hold events every night at the Mosque.

Everyone in the community is welcome.

“What is really nice about our community is that it’s a home for oftentimes people who are away from home,” said John Dahl, Board President for the ICTP. “One reason we want the community to come in is to not only get some great food, but also to ask whatever questions they have and if they’ve ever had any curiosity about what do Muslims believe or what are the pillars of Islam.”

The fast is a time for cleansing, repentance, healing, and focusing on spirituality, religion, culture, and community.

“The month of Ramadan really helped in recognizing you know our blessings that we have and then how we can extend that blessing to others right? So, it’s a month of charity, so every day we’re encouraged to give and to support and to serve in different ways, while we’re also observing fast. Recognizing that we might have the privilege of having food, and we are abstaining from that food and drink,” explained Azrin Awal, member of the ICTP.

The Islamic Center of the Twin Ports is holding a potluck Saturday night at the Mosque at 7:15 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

If you’d like to learn more about ICTP or become a member, click here.