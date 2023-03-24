Treatment Participants Graduate From Drug Court

DULUTH, Minn. — The Sixth Judicial District Treatment Court celebrated today because of the record number of Drug Court Graduates since COVID.

Five participants were recognized for completing the treatment court program.

Family members of the graduates spoke to honor program completion.

Courts, law enforcement, and treatment providers partner to work with people suffering from addiction and mental health issues.

The programs uses intensive supervision and oversight of the participants.

“There isn’t anybody who works in the criminal justice system who doesn’t believe that people can change, who doesn’t believe that if we support people then we get them change their behavior, particularly when their behavior is driven by chemical addiction or mental health,” said Judge Jill Eichenwald.

The program has five phases, focusing on recovery, rebuilding relationships, reconnecting with the community and reaching personal goals.

The treatment was hindered by COVID as it was forced to be moved to a virtual program.

The graduates of the program are now celebrating their success.

One of the best feelings there is, I mean, knowing that you can rely on somebody when before all you could rely on is yourself,” said Drug Court Participant, Travis Johnson.

There are eight treatment courts throughout the Arrowhead region.