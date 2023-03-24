UMD’s Athletic Training Staff Recognized for National Athletic Training Month

March is National Athletic Training Month, in this segment you'll meet the UMD Athletic Training Staff.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some play the sports, some report on the sports, but some ensure those athletes take the field, the court or the ice at their very best and teams can play to their highest potential. Well that work has not gone unnoticed and as a part of National Athletic Training Month, we recognize the AT Staff at UMD.