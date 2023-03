Wilderness Snags Series Opener with Jets

CLOQUET, Minn.- The NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness took Game One, Friday night from Northwoods Credit Union Arena, with a 3-1 win over the Janesville Jets.

The Wilderness will look for the sweep over the Jets, Saturday for a 7:15 PM puck drop.