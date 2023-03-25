Much of Miller Hill Mall Now Open

DULUTH, MINN — It’s been eleven days since the roof at Miller Hill collapsed in the area of Caribou Coffee.

Most of the stores in the mall were closed for at least a week.

Saturday it’s quite a different story….at least 50 of the stores are now open according to the Mall’s Facebook page.

People were seen going into the mall this afternoon.

While others emerged from inside with shopping bags in their hands

At least five stores in the mall have not reopened.

The stores that Fox 21 has been to identify as not open are:

Bath and Body Works

Caribou

Hot Topic

Spencers

Vision World