Trees Near Brighton Beach’s Kitchi Gammi Park to be Cut Down

DULUTH, MINN. — The city of Duluth is in the process of removing about 100 trees from Brighton Beach’s Kitchi Gammi Park area.

The trees to be cut include 75 scotch pines, 20 trees of various species, and five dead trees. The majority of the trees in the area, will not be affected.

This work will make room for new and restored park amenities as well as the relocation of a road. It will also allow the city to restore a more natural Lake Superior Shoreline at Brighton Beach.

The city will be planting new and climate-adapted trees and shrubs throughout the park.

In separate work, several trees will be removed at the Enger Park Golf Course to make room for a larger capacity irrigation water storage pond.