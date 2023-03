Wilderness’ Marx Noren First Period Goal Enough to Sweep Jets

Kevin Marx Noren scored the lone goal of the game with 2:38 left to go in the first period.

CLOQUET, Minn.- For the second time this season, the Minnesota Wilderness picked up the sweep over the Janesville Jets, taking Game Two 1-0 at home Saturday night.

