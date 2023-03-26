UWS Tennis Earns Clean Sweep over Martin Luther

The men's team moves to 4-0 in UMAC play, while the women's team picks up their third straight victory.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s and women’s tennis teams blanked Martin Luther, 9-0 Sunday afternoon at home. The Yellowjackets dominated in both doubles and singles to come away with the win.

UWS will host Northwestern and Bethany Lutheran next weekend at Yellowjackets Outdoor Tennis Complex.