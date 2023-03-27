Chamber Promotes “Donor Days” To Boost Low Supply At Blood Banks

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce is encouraging the community to step up and donate to blood banks, which are facing a critically low supply right now.

The chamber says groups of people, businesses, and organizations can make their own “Donor Days” where they go into a blood bank and donate together.

You can invite anywhere from 5 to 30 people to donate on a specific day, week, or month.

You can set up a donor event by reaching out to the Memorial Blood Centers, which has locations in Duluth, Superior, and Hibbing.

Blood donations are used for patients coming in for traumatic injuries, burns, chronic diseases such as cancer, and are key in many surgeries and organ transplants.

One donation can save up to three lives.

Contact Jessica Wheeler, the Donor Day Coordinator at Memorial Blood Centers, with any questions about Donor Days. Jessica can be reached directly at jessica.wheeler@innovativeblood.org or 651-508-3715.

You can also book your individual appointment here.