Coffee Conversation: Minnesota Film Festival Starts Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Film Festival is starting Wednesday at Zeitgeist in Duluth. A feature film from Duluth screenwriter Matthew Dressel with its Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress, Mary Lynn Rajskub in attendance will be played to kick off the event.

The feature film is called Daniel’s Gotta Die and includes actor Bob Saget from Full House who passed away in January of 2022. This was Saget’s final role. Click this link to watch the trailer.

The Minnesota Film Festival features independent films from the Northland, but also from around the world.

Dressel came on the morning show to talk about the festival as he is also the Technical Director of it.

Watch the video above to check it out.

Click this link to learn more about the festival and its events.