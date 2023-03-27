Community Mobile Market Hosts Grocery Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. — The Community Mobile Market stopped by the Lincoln Park Commons Sunday with a grocery giveaway for the community.

For SNAP-EBT customers, the Community Mobile Market offers up to a $10 produce discount, and for any SNAP customer under the age of 18 or over 60, they also get $4 off.

SNAP, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides funds for people to grocery shop with so they don’t go hungry. This grocery giveaway happens once every month, usually on the third Sunday, and it’s put on by Community Action Duluth.

They started back in the Fall of 2021 as a response to the pandemic. Produce, cereal, meat, canned goods and more were all available for SNAP customers.

“We just give away tons of free food, last month we gave away over 30 thousand pounds of food, this month, it might be more like 20 thousand, but we’re giving away like enormous amounts of food on a monthly basis, and so yeah, that’s kind of what’s happening today, people just come, bring their own boxes, bring their own bags, take whatever they need from what we have, and then, they’re on their way,” said Jodie Broadwell, Executive Director of Lincoln Park Children & Families Collaborative.

The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank helps keep the Community Mobile Market stocked up. The Community Mobile Market pops up all over the city of Duluth to help people facing food insecurity. It also makes deliveries for those who can’t travel to them.

“It has a great response, we usually see over 200 folks coming through our doors, and the demand, and the need is definitely here, so we’re going to keep doing it,” said Kayla Pridmore, Seats of Success Program Manager.

SNAP customers can go to the Community Mobile Market’s website to learn about home delivery options and pre-order dates to several different zip codes. You can follow The Community Mobile Market on Facebook for more information to find out where its headed next around Duluth and the surrounding areas.