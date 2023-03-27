Days from Dallas: UMD Women’s Hoops Making Final Preparations Before Departure

The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday. Tip-off is at 2:30 pm.

DULUTH, Minn.- The countdown is on! Five days until the UMD women’s basketball team tips things off with Ashland of Ohio for the National Championship Game in Division Two.

The Bulldogs will have two days of practice in Duluth before they board a plane Wednesday morning to the Lone Star State.

These last couple days of preparation will consist of plenty of on-court work as well as film studies on their opponent.

A opponent who just so happens to not have dropped a game so far this season.

Head Coach Mandy Pearson says defense is the main focul point this week.

“The thing with them is they’ll run a similar set and they’ll have a bunch of different looks that they can get out of it based on the defense. So we’ll have a few different things that we can do, some adjustments that we can make. We’ll talk about it today and we’ll talk about it a ton in scout and the next few practices. We have to be really active on defense and we really have to anticipate some things so we can get to places quicker than we have this year,” said Pearson.

On paper, UMD is labeled as the underdog. But, players say they are confident that they can run with the Eagles.

“I think after this whole week. Our coaches, coaching staff are going to prepare us very well with a scouting report. We just need to stay focused, stay as a team. Kind of how we all have all year and stay as one. Play our game and be us and hopefully that should bring us to a victory,” said senior guard Taytum Rhoades.

“Yeah they do have a very impressive record and stuff. But, I also think we’re going to come in with our best battle and we’re going to do all we can to compete with them,” added junior guard Taya Hakamaki.

