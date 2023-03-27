Former Bulldog Isaac Howard Joins Michigan State

Just this past year, Howard recorded six goals and 11 assists in 35 games for the Bulldogs.

EAST LANSING, Michigan.- It was announced last Thursday that UMD freshman forward Isaac Howard has entered the transfer portal.

Just days after that announcement, he’s already found his new home.

Howard will play for Michigan State next season.

Just this past year he recorded six goals and 11 assists in 35 games for the Bulldogs. That would be good enough to land him at 7th in scoring for the team.

Howard is the only known Bulldog to transfer out of the program this off-season.

He spent just one season in Duluth.