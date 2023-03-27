Former Grand Rapids-Greenway Standout Claire Vekich Enters Transfer Portal
BEMIDJI, Minn.- A former Grand Rapids-Greenway standout is looking for a new program.
Bemidji State sophomore forward Claire Vekich has entered the transfer portal.
She’s coming off a fairly successful season for the Beavers as she would lead the team with seven goals.
She also would pitch in seven assists for a total of 14 points this year.
Vekich has two years remaining of eligibility.