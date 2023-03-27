Former Grand Rapids-Greenway Standout Claire Vekich Enters Transfer Portal

BEMIDJI, Minn.- A former Grand Rapids-Greenway standout is looking for a new program.

Bemidji State sophomore forward Claire Vekich has entered the transfer portal.

She’s coming off a fairly successful season for the Beavers as she would lead the team with seven goals.

She also would pitch in seven assists for a total of 14 points this year.

Vekich has two years remaining of eligibility.