Hermantown Native Ryan Sandelin Signs Pro Deal with Colorado Eagles

Sandelin just finished up his four years at Minnesota State-Mankato. He would tally 43 goals and 33 assists in 128 career NCAA contests.

WINDSOR, Colorado.- A Hermantown native is making the next step in his hockey career.

Ryan Sandelin has signed a pro deal with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. It’s a two-year contract with the affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Sandelin just finished up his four years at Minnesota State-Mankato. He would tally 43 goals and 33 assists in 128 career NCAA contests.

The forward would also help lead the Mavericks to a CCHA championship in 2022.